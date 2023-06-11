Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.53 Million Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univest Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Martin P. Connor acquired 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UVSP opened at $20.20 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $594.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

