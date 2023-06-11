Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.74 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.