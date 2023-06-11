Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.96 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $19,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.94 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

