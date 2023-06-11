Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 668,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 241,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

PEB opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.