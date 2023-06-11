Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 447,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,562 shares of company stock worth $2,219,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $172.09 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

