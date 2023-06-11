Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,594 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.66.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

