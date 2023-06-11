Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 26,600 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $146,838.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,209.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,147. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PI opened at $109.93 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.