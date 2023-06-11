Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 26,600 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.
PI opened at $109.93 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
