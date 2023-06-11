Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 69,510 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 910.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,462 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $276.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.68. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

