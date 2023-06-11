RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in RLI were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $130.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

