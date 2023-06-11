Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,748 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its position in VMware by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,661 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in VMware by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 59,815 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in VMware by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 260,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,675 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

