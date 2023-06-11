Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 42,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

WF stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

