Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Argus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

