Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $326.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.50. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

