Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

