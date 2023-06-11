Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

