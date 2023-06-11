Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 126 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,976,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Synopsys by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 47,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys stock opened at $438.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,629. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

