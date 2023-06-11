Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,349 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Price Performance

SmartRent stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. As a group, analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.