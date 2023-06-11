Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 713.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $159.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $165.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

