Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 313.67 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

