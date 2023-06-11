Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

