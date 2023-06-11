Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 564,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,741,000 after buying an additional 242,937 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.94. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

