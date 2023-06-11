Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,814,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.