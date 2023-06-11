Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,785 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

NYSE:HLT opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

