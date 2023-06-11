Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth about $9,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.37) to GBX 950 ($11.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.92) to GBX 1,230 ($15.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

