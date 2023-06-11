Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,936,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1,611.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

