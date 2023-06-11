Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $131.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

