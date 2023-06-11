Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

