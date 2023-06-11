Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.12 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.