Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

TLK opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

