Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 134.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

