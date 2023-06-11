Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAOU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $144,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $451,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PLAOU opened at $10.50 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

