Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.36%.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

