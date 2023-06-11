Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,065,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $122.77 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.