Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.
VBK opened at $222.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
