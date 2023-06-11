Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $271.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.96 and a 200-day moving average of $258.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

