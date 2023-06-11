Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDY. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.37 million. Research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

