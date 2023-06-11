Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,759,000 after buying an additional 224,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after buying an additional 592,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $147.70 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

