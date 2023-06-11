Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,292.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,436.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,468.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

