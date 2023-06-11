Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.97. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

