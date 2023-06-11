Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

