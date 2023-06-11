Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

CASY stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day moving average is $225.20.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

