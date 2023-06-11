Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Woodside Energy Group

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

