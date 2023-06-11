Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.12 and its 200 day moving average is $234.34. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

