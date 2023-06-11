Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $713,640. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $305.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

