Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

