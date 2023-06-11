Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,323 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

