Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

