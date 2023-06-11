Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $19,211,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $8,611,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $7,597,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $4,267,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $633,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SVII stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

