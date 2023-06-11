Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $54.66 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

