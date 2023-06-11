Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion
In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegion Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.
About Allegion
Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegion (ALLE)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.