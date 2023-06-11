Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

